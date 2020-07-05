England tour like the Ashes for us, says West Indies pacer Kemar Roach

Image Source : AP West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach said the team's ultimate goal is to return home with the trophy as the visitors gear up for the much-anticipated three-Test series starting July 8.

The first Test at the Ageas Bowl will mark the resumption of cricket after the match was suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic. The final two Tests of the series will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

West Indies had famously defeated England during the previous series between the two sides that was played in the Carribbean Islands. A draw in the series would be enough for them to retain the Wisden trophy.

"Taking the trophy back home to the Caribbean is the number-one goal. Winning in England would be perfect but it's about defending the trophy," Roach was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"This is our biggest series, like the Ashes for us, so it's about getting into that zone."

Roach also spoke about the saliva ban on match balls put in place by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the wake of COVID-19 crisis. The ICC committee had earlier also noted that the risk of spread of the virus through sweat is 'highly unlikely' and 'saw no need to prohibit' the practice.

The speedster stated they will 'find a way' to shine the ball despite not being able to use the traditional method.

"Yes, that's the tough part but hopefully we can get some hot days and the guys can work up some sweat. Although it has to be a pretty warm day for us to sweat. But whatever the weather, we'll find a way," Roach said.

