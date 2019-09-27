Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England's Sarah Taylor quits international cricket due to anxiety

Battling anxiety, England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has announced her retirement from international cricket.

The 30-year-old made her England debut in 2006, and has gone on to make 226 appearances across the three formats, becoming one of the top players in the women's game globally.

Taylor's anxiety has affected her ability to enjoy the game in recent years, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

She termed it a "tough decision" but one that has come at the "right time".

"In 2006 my dream came true and I beam with pride at what I've achieved over the years, alongside the best players and people. It is the right time for me and my health to retire, but I have loved every minute in an England shirt. Thank you to everyone for supporting me," Taylor tweeted.

She has scored 6,533 international runs, placing her second on England Women's all-time list of run-scorers.

Also, no player in the history of the women's game has effected more dismissals across all three formats than Taylor's 232.

In 2015, Taylor made history by becoming the first woman to play Australian first-grade cricket but the following year she announced she would take an indefinite break from cricket after suffering panic attacks.