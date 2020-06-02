Image Source : TWITTER: @ENGLANDCRICKET England cricket shares impactful image from 2019 World Cup final to show their stand against racism

England Cricket on Monday took to Twitter and pointed that they stand against racism with a photo of Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer hugging each other after winning 2019 World Cup.

George Floyd's, who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee onto his neck for several minutes after he stopped moving and pleading for air, the heartbreaking demise started a revolution - 'Black Lives Matter'. People across the world are standing against racism.

"We stand for diversity, We stand against racism," England Cricket captioned the image.

We stand for diversity,



We stand against racism. pic.twitter.com/onhWj07n2i — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2020

Earlier, players in German football league show their solidarity against Floyd's demise and racism. Borussia Dortmund's star players Jadon Sacho and Achraf Hakimi took their jerseys off after scoring goal only to reveal a T-shirt with a “Justice for George Floyd" message. (Also Read | FIFA signals support for in-game George Floyd solidarity messages)

West Indies destructive opener Chris Gayle also claims he has faced racist remarks several times in his career because of the colour of his skin, claiming that the gentleman's game was not free of racism.

"Black lives matter just like any other life! Black people matters. P***k all racists people. Stop taking black people for fools! Even our own black people, wise tha P***k up and stop bringing down your own ffs!!!" Gayle wrote on Twitter.

"I've travel the globe and experience racial remarks towards me because I'm Black, believe me...the list goes on!!!

"Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too!! Even within teams as a Black man I get the end of the stick!!! Black Powerful! Black & Proud!" the 'Universe Boss' added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage