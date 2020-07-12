ENG vs WI: Nasser Hussain criticises match officials for missed no-ball calls in Southampton Test

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Shannon Gabriel bowls a no-ball on day 5

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has slammed the poor umpiring during the ongoing first Test between England and West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, after Windies pacer Shannon Gabriel got away with a big front-foot no ball on the fifth morning.

This isn't the first time that this has been an issue in this match, as Gabriel himself and Jofra Archer have had their wickets cancelled owing to no-ball check. Furthermore, this has been quite an issue in the recent past with a session during England's tour of South Africa earlier this year witnessing as many as 12 no-balls which were missed by the umpires.

Hussain, did not just slam the match officials, but also the poor practicing methods of the players while opining that this missed runs could affect England given the tight scenario of the ongoing Test.

“Got to keep an eye on these no-balls,” Hussain said during commentary on Sky Sports. “This wasn’t called, and it’s runs, isn’t it? You know if you get a wicket they’ll have a look at it but there are runs that you miss out on that might be needed by England later today.”

Moreover, umpiring has been an issue during this match. On Day 1, Richard Kettleborough thrice declined lbw appeals from West Indies only to see them overturned during reviews. The same happened twice with England.

