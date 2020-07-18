ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Sachin Tendulkar expects Stuart Broad to have 'plenty to show' on the field

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England fast bowler Stuart Broad

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar expects England fast bowler Stuart Broad to have 'plenty to show' during his time on the field during the second Test against West Indies.

Broad was surprisingly dropped in England's first Test against West Indies, which they eventually lost.

"There is a spring in @StuartBroad8's walk and I have a feeling that he is out on the field with plenty to show. #ENGvWI," Tendulkar tweeted.

Broad has been selected for the second Test and is yet to have too much to do with the ball. He bowled five of the 14 overs that the West Indies faced in their first innings on Day 2 but Broad was part of a 42-run partnership for the last wicket with Dom Bess that helped take England past the 450-run mark.

He scored 11 runs while Bess scored 31 off 26 deliveries.

England lost three wickets in the first 35 overs on Day 1 but an epic 260-run stand for the fourth wicket between opener Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes helped turn the game in their favour.

The partnership lasted almost three full sessions and both players scored centuries. Sibley's dismissal on 120 off 372 balls ended the stand and Stokes was eventually dismissed on 176 off 356 balls.

