England will make a gesture in support of Black Lives Matter: Ben Stokes

Image Source : GETTY England captain Ben Stokes during a nets session at Ageas Bowl on July 07, 2020 in Southampton

England's stand-in skipper Ben Stokes on Tuesday revealed that the team will make a gesture to show their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement in the first Test against West Indies on Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had earlier last week confirmed that just like their Windies counterpart, they too will carry the Black Lives Matter logo on their jerseys on July 8. Stokes, who will be the stand-in skipper in the absence of regular-captain Joe Root as the latter will be attending the birth of his second child, did not however reveal the manner in which the gesture will be shown. So far in the country, players of the Premier League have shown their support towards the movement by taking a knee.

"There is going to be a gesture shown from us as a team in support of Black Lives Matter towards the equality in society throughout cricket and throughout sport," Stokes said. "We aren't in any way shape or form showing support towards any political matters on the movement. We are all about the equality through society and sport."

Root and Stokes have had discussions with Windies skipper Jason Holder regarding the matter and the England all-rounder confirmed that they will later decide on whether these gestures will be shown in the subsequent Test matches of the series.

"Not only has this been a period for us getting ready for a Test match it has also been great for us to have some educational chats as a team around this which has been really beneficial for a lot of our members," Stokes said. "I feel as a team that we have an opportunity to send a real powerful message and I am really excited as an individual, and the team is really excited, that we are able to be a part of that.

"Because without the diversity that we have shown as a team over however many years we might not be World Cup champions, we might not be one of the best Test teams in the world. We have a great chance to send a real powerful message and to educate people more on the matter."

