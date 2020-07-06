They deserve it: Nasser Hussain wants England to pick James Anderson, Stuart Broad for 1st Test vs West Indies

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES James Anderson and Stuart Broad

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad deserve to be in the playing XI for the team's first Test against West Indies starting Wednesday.

The first Test of the three-match series is scheduled to be played at Ageas Bowl, followed by two matches at the Old Trafford from July 16 and 24 respectively.

Hussain stated England are going to rotate the bowlers around, considering workload management, as they will take on Pakistan right after the conclusion of the West Indies series.

"A lot will be made of the first Test selection, but the bowlers are going to be rotated. I would start with Anderson and Broad because they deserve it. Then I'd leave (Chris) Woakes out and pick one of (Mark) Wood or (Jofra) Archer," Hussain was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

"I'd probably go for Wood because he bowled very well in his last two Tests in South Africa, but Archer is a serious bowler so I'd have no problem with him instead," he added.

However, according to a report in The Guardian, Broad "faces the prospect of missing a first home Test match in eight years as England give serious consideration to unleashing the dual pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood at the earliest opportunity".

West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder had earlier warned their opponents against taking them lightly and Hussain agreed with him.

Pointing towards their potent bowling attack, Hussain stated they will pose a big threat to the high-profile England line-up in the forthcoming series.

"They are a threat, especially the bowling. With Shannon Gabriel alongside Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph and Holder (left), nobody is going to get easy runs," Hussain said.

"But the batting looks flimsy with no Darren Bravo or Shimron Hetmyer. Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite will have to repeat their Headingley form of last time.

"England are very difficult to beat at home and West Indies haven't won here for a long time, so I'm going for an England win — but you'd be a fool to write off West Indies because they thrive on being written off."

West Indies had famously beaten England during the previous series between the two sides that was played in the Carribbean Islands. A draw in the series would be enough for them to retain the Wisden trophy.

