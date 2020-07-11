ENG vs WI: Jason Holder bags unique feat with twin dismissals of Ben Stokes in Southampton opener

Image Source : GETTY West Indies captain Jason Holder celebrates dismissing England captain Ben Stokes during day four of the 1st #RaiseTheBat Test match at The Ageas Bowl on July 11, 2020 in Southampton

With his second dismissal of Ben Stokes in the ongoing first Test against West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Windies skipper Jason Holder has bagged a unique feat while also equalling the feat of former Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan.

Holder, for the second time in the Southampton opener, dismissed England's stand-in skipper Stokes, drawing that outside edge of the angled-in delivery down towards the off. Stokes edged it off to the fielder at slip and hence was once again denied of a half-century in the opener.

With the wicket, Holder went atop in the list of captains dismissing captains in each of the innings of a Test the most times. This was the third time in his career that Holder dismissed the opposition skipper both times in a Test match. He surpassed R Benaud, Gary Sobers and Shakib Al Hasan to take the top spot.

Meanwhile, this was also the 15th time his Test career that Holder dismissed the opposition captain in a Test match, equalling the feat of legendary all-rounder Imran Khan, standing only three behind leader Benaud.

Earlier in the opening innings, Holder finished with a six-wicket haul, the second time in his career, to help West Indies reduce the hosts to 204 before the visitors managed a 100-plus lead with their score of 318. His figures of 6 for 42 also surpassed his previous Test-best of 6-59 against Bangladesh at Kingston two years back.

Talking about the second innings of England, half-centuries from Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley helped England nudge ahead of West Indies by a 150-run lead.

