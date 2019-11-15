Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Shubham Sharma replaces Parth Rakhade in India squad

Image Source : TWITTER Parth Rakhade has been ruled out of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup with an injury.

All-rounder Shubham Sharma on Friday replaced an injured Parth Rekhade in India's Under-23 squad for the ongoing Emerging Teams Asia Cup being held in Bangladesh.

Rekhade suffered a ball blow to his little finger while bowling his fourth over during India's Group B game against Nepal held at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar on Thursday. India won the match by seven wickets and will next take on Bangladesh on Saturday.

"The All-India Junior Selection Committee has named Shubham Sharma as a replacement for the injured Parth Rekhade in India's squad for the ongoing Emerging Teams Asia Cup," a BCCI media release said.

A right-arm off-spinner, Shubham represents Madhya Pradesh in the domestic tournaments.

He has played 29 First-Class and 12 List A matches.