'Embarrassing!': Harbhajan Singh recalls being dismissed by Adam Gilchrist during IPL

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist is widely regarded as one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen to ever grace the game. Gilchrist, along with his opening partner Mathew Hayden has tormented the bowlers for a long time in their prime. The wicketkeeper-batsman's innings in the 2007 World Cup final against Sri Lanka (149 off 104 deliveries) is still regarded as the best knock in the final of cricket's premier global tournament.

Primarily known for his exploits with the bat, Gilchrist shocked many when he took the ball during the final over of his final T20 match in the Indian Premier League. His appearance in the tournament marked Gilchrist's final outing in professional cricket. To the surprise of many, on his very first ball in T20 cricket, he dismissed Harbhajan Singh!

Talking about the dismissal seven years later, Harbhajan admitted that it was 'embarrassing' to have been dismissed by someone who 'never even bowled a single ball' in the nets.

When asked by Gaurav Kapur during his show 'Isolation Premier League' if Harbhajan remembers the name of the player who dismissed him with his first ball in T20 cricket, the Indian spinner instantly recalled the dismissal.

“Adam Gilchrist! I was like Gilchrist has come in front of me, let’s hit him for runs. I saw the size of the ground, and I thought I could hit every ball for a six. But it did not happen. What happened was that I was caught on the first ball towards the fine line. Nothing can be more embarrassing than it,” said Harbhajan.

“I got out on a delivery from a player who maybe never even bowled a single ball at the nets. But I made him happy. I have dismissed him so many times in Test cricket, I was like ‘okay, man, you too be happy’."

Adam Gilchrist never bowled a single over in international cricket and has bowled only 12 deliveries in List A matches. Harbhajan Singh's wicket was his only success with the ball in his entire career.

“I dismissed him 11 times in Test cricket. He celebrated for those 11 times in that one dismissal. He celebrated in every way - he did a ‘Gangnam dance’, he did somersaults, he remembered all those 11 dismissals after he dismissed me that one time," added Harbhajan.

