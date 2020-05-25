Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Eid Mubarak: Mohammed Shami sends 'biryani' and 'seviyan' to Ravi Shastri; head coach responds

Mohammed Shami sent biryani, seviyan to Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on the auspicious occasion of Eid. The festival is being celebrated in most part of the country on Monday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Shami took to Twitter and posted the photos of the dishes he courired to Shastri. "Ravi bhai app ki Seviyan ,kheer ,or Mutton biryani maine Corriere kardia hey Kucch time main pahunch jaega dekhlo app @RaviShastriOfc," Shami captioned the post.

Ravi bhai app ki Seviyan ,kheer ,or Mutton biryani maine Corriere kardia hey Kucch time main pahunch jaega dekhlo app @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/O7Rx4llrF0 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 25, 2020

Shastri took no time to reply to Shami's special gift to him and wrote: "Jab yeh lockdown khatam hoga tab saath mein khayenge. I’m sure the entire bunch will be waiting for Seviyan."

Jab yeh lockdown khatam hoga tab saath mein khayenge. I’m sure the entire bunch will be waiting for Seviyan 🤗 https://t.co/zoB7oMKde3 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 25, 2020

Recently in an exclusive conversation with India TV in a Live Instagram session, Shami came up with a savage reply when a fan asked him who between Kohli and Rohit is a better batsman.

"Both have different batting numbers, have different batting styles, and both have a different approach towards the game. One is aggressive. The other is calm. If you even ask Virat, he will admit that he enjoys watching Rohit bat. And not just for Virat, that is the case for any other batsman in the world. But if you ask me, I wouldn't as they are at the top. I would only urge people to not ask such questions and try to create controversies," said Shami.

Shami also said that he would prefer IPL before World T20 in a bid to prepare themselves for the big tournament.

"Would prefer IPL before T20 World Cup. Both are of the same format. And if IPL is not possible, then there should be some T20 matches to help us gain that rhythm."

