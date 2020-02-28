DY Patil T20 Cup: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya star in return; Rahul Chahar takes fifer

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The game between Reliance 1 and Bank of Baroda saw Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan returning to action.

India's injured trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan made a confident return to competitive cricket in the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium.

Playing for Reliance 1 in the tournament against Bank of Baroda, Hardik showed his all-round skills with a knock of 38 off 25 balls to help his side post 150 for eight in their 20 overs.

In response, Bank of Baroda were bowled out for just 125 thanks to an incisive spell by India T20I leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (5/18) and Hardik's spell of three for 26 to help Reliance 1 win by 25 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a sharp spell of 3-0-14-0, while earlier Dhawan scored 14.

Pandya, Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar are all recovering from injuries that have kept them out of action for the Indian team for lengthy spells. Pandya underwent a surgery after suffering a lower-back injury five months ago while Dhawan suffered a shoulder injury in an ODI series against Australia at home last month. Bhuvneshwar underwent a hernia operation and hasn't played for India since December 2019.