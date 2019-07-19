Friday, July 19, 2019
     
  5. Live Cricket Streaming T20 Blast 2019: When and Where to watch Durham vs Northamptonshire

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2019 20:22 IST
Live Cricket Streaming T20 Blast 2019: Here you can find all the details for the game between Durham and Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast 2019. After an exciting first day of the tournament, which saw AB de Villiers' blitzkrieg with the bat, Durham and Northamptonshire will be up against each other in Riverside Ground, Chester-le-street. Players like D’Arcy Short, Faheem Ashraf and Dwaine Pretorious will be in action for the game. Some of the notable names participating in the T20 Blast 2019 are Ben Stokes, Mohammad Amir, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Aaron Finch, Alex Carey, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Mohammad Nabi and Nicholas Pooran, among others.

Where will the T20 Blast 2019 live - Durham vs Northamptonshire be played?

T20 Blast 2019 live - Durham vs Northamptonshire will be played at Cheltenham.

When is T20 Blast 2019 live - Durham vs Northamptonshire be played?

T20 Blast 2019 live - Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan will be played on July 19.

When will T20 Blast 2019 live - Durham vs Northamptonshire start?

T20 Blast 2019 live - Durham vs Northamptonshire will start at 11.00 PM.

How can you watch the T20 Blast 2019 live - Durham vs Northamptonshire?

You can watch T20 Blast 2019 live - Durham vs Northamptonshire on YouTube. There is no telecast on TV.

