Friday, August 23, 2019
     
  5. Dream 11, Hyundai and ACC acquire partners rights for BCCI matches

New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2019 19:39 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : BCCI

Dream 11, Hyundai and ACC acquire partners rights for BCCI matches

The BCCI on Friday announced that Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Dream11), LafargeHolcim (ACC Cement and Ambuja Cement) and Hyundai Motor India Ltd. have acquired the official partners' rights for its international and domestic matches.

The rights were acquired following the conclusion of the Expression of Interest process.

"The consolidated winning bids were at a price of Rs 222.74 crore to be paid for the 2019-23 home season. The consolidated winning bid was Rs 2.59 crore, which is at 72 % incremental value in comparison to the previous per match value of Rs 1.5 crore," the BCCI said in a statement.

