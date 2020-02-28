Drawing from his own experience, Glenn McGrath has a piece of advice for struggling Jasprit Bumrah

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah in action during the first Test in Wellington

Jasprit Bumrah's struggling form has been a cause of concern for cricket fans and even analysts. Since his return from a back injury he had incurred back in September, Bumrah has picked fewer wickets across formats, hence leaving a huge questions mark over his wicket-taking ability. However, pace legend Glenn McGrath, drawing from his own experience, has a piece of advice for struggling Bumrah.

Since his return in the Australia ODI series at home, Bumrah has taken only eight wickets in 13 innings across formats. He finished the Australia contest at home with only one wicket, bagged six in the five T20Is against New Zealand and went wicketless in the entire ODI series against the Black Caps. In the Test series, he picked one wicket in the second innings in Wellington. His run also includes a first-ever wicketless stretch of four ODIs.

"With respect to Jasprit, as long as his thought processes are good, he’s not feeling the pressure of expectations, he’s not thinking ‘I’m coming back in here. I’ve got to build it up. I’ve got to take a little bit of time’. Just concentrate on getting the ball in the right areas, get the feel of it coming out, bowl at a reasonable pace and the wickets will come," McGrath said in his interview with Times of India.

When asked bout Bumrah as a bowler, whom he also rated among the present best three in the world, McGrath added, "He’s a quality bowler. I like his action. It’s very unique, but it’s been very effective for him. So whether he should have come back through state level, yeah it’s a tough one. Next game he comes out and takes a five-for, everyone’s happy aren’t they? We’re very result-orientated when it comes to the public and to the media, whereas as a cricketer, you’ve got to be very process-orientated."

Bumrah will now gear up for the second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, starting Saturday onwards.