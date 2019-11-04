Don't think split captaincy is even required to be discussed: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Image Source : GETTY File image of Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian cricketer, captain and newly-appointed BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that the Indian cricket team does not require a split captaincy in the limited-overs format. Virat Kohli is presently in charge of the ODI and T20I side with Rohit Sharma being his deputy. But given the latter's impressive statistic as a captain in the two formats along with his three IPL trophies have given birth to the new school who reckon that Rohit seems ideal for taking over the charge in T20I cricket. But with exactly a year to go for World T20 in Australia, Ganguly is certain and confident about Kohli with his responsibilities.

“I don’t think that is required to be even discussed now,” said Ganguly in an interview with Hindustan Times.

India will play 12 more T20Is including the remaining two against Bangladesh. They will next face West Indies, followed by Sri Lanka and New Zealand with each contest preparing the side for World T20 which is slated to begin from October 18 in Australia.

“There isn’t any time to slot in more games; the calendar does not permit that,” said Ganguly to Hindustan Times. “But I think we are playing enough T20 games anyway. Over and above these, you will also have the IPL in 2020.”

Ganguly also talked about the importance of Day-Night Test matches and that he would like to make it a regular for the Indian cricket team. “We will try and play one every year in India. That is for sure. When India go on tour, we will talk to the board of the country we are visiting and see if we can feature in one,” said Ganguly to Hindustan Times.

India will make their debut in Day-Night Test later this month when they take on Bangladesh in the first Test match of the series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.