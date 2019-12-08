Don't make a joke of yourself: Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif slams PCB

Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
Lahore Published on: December 08, 2019 10:57 IST
Former Pakistan skipper and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has slammed the country's national cricket board over the players' age fudging controversy. In a tweet, Latif urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to refrain from making a joke of itself.

In the Green Brigade's recent concluded Test series against Australia, Naseem Shah, 16, made his debut for the senior team before he was selected into the Pakistan U-19 team for the Youth World Cup last week.

Taking to Twitter, the 51-year-old wrote: "Pakistani Cricket Team's players are going to U-19s. U-19s are going to U-16s, U-16s to U-13s & U-13s back to their mothers' laps. For God's sake PCB, correct the ages & don't destroy (your reputation) by working with crooked diploma doctors, don't make a joke of yourself."

Meanwhile, former Pakistan opener and ex-chief selector Mohsin Khan also raised his voice over Shah's selection in the U-19 squad.

"It just shows that we are not developing players at the junior level and instead focus on winning events. Imagine a Test player playing alongside youngsters in the Junior World Cup. What impression does it create of Pakistan cricket," Khan opined.

Pakistan had lost the Test series against hosts Australia 2-0

