Don't look at World T20: Sourav Ganguly's advice to Team India

Before the 2018 World Cup, a lot was said about the No.4 position with everyone having different opinions, which resulted in cropping and changing but Ganguly feels that there is some serious talent in the domestic circuit and the selectors and management should pick the best players from the pool and give them a long rope.

"The most important thing for India is to not look at the World T20 next year. Before the last (ODI) World Cup, there was too much noise about it and that sometimes is not good. What they (Team India) need to do is pick the best possible players and give them consistent opportunities, as there is some serious talent in the domestic circuit," Ganguly wrote in his column for The Times of India.

He went on to add that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are already established players and the youngsters need to back them up in the team.

"Virat, Rohit (Sharma), Shikhar (Dhawan), Hardik (Pandya) and (Ravindra) Jadeja have made a mark already and the young firepower needs to come in to take this team to the next level," Ganguly wrote.

The 47-year-old also said that the young pacers should look up to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneswhar Kumar and Mohammed Shami and with time will become better bowlers.

"The bowling department has some bright prospects. Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini look promising; and India need to look after them so that they develop the way (Jasprit) Bumrah has.

"These guys, with time and maturity, will see Bumrah, Bhuvi (Bhuvneswhar Kumar) and (Mohammed) Shami as their role models and this will be a healthy sign for Indian fast bowling. Spinners like Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep (Yadav) and (Yuzvendra) Chahal will also keep everyone on their toes," Ganguly feels.

The former opener also said that the batsmen should have freedom to express themselves.

"The batting department also has some exciting faces. All they need is the freedom to express themselves. Shreyas Iyer finds a place in the T20 squad, a reward for his good show in the 50-overs games in West Indies.

"With Rohit and Shikhar at the top as the best possible opening pair, KL Rahul will be pushed. He has lost his place in Test cricket due to indifferent form and the likes of Shreyas and Manish Pandey will keep him on his toes if he wants to hold onto the No. 4 slot. Hardik makes a comeback and will look to consolidate his place as the premier all-rounder in every format," said Ganguly.