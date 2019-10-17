Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
Don't have answer to that question: Sourav Ganguly on India-Pakistan bilateral series

Sourav Ganguly said that the prime ministers of India and Pakistan need to give permission for bilateral cricket to resume between the two countries.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2019 11:36 IST
Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India President (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly clearly stated that he doesn't have an answer on when bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan will resume as the decision depends on the respective governments of the two countries.

Ganguly, who is set to take charge as BCCI's next president on October 23, said that the resumption will depend on the permission of the Indian goverment and can only be taken after an agreement is reached between the prime minister of the two countries: Narendra Modi and Imran Khan.

"You have to ask that question to Modi ji and the Pakistan Prime Minister. Of course we have (to take permission), because international exposure (tours) is all through governments. So we don't have an answer to that question," Ganguly told the media in Kolkata.

The two countries last played a bilateral series in 2012, when India hosted their neighbours for three ODIs and two T20Is.

Earlier this year in February, the BCCI even asked the ICC via e-mail to cut all ties with countries that's filled with terrorism. The letter was sent from the part of the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), which is set to leave office once fresh elections were held. It also thought of asking the ICC to boycott Pakistan from the World Cup.

The communications came following the terror attacks in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, where more than 40 paramilitary troops were killed following the deadly terror strikes.

