Don't care about critics, says Shikhar Dhawan on Aap Ki Adalat

Shikhar Dhawan opened up on how he deals with criticism when they come while speaking to India TV's Chairman and Editor-In-Chief, Rajat Sharma in the show, 'Aap Ki Adalat'.

Dhawan has often been criticised for his inconsistency and when asked about how he deals with them if he is not performing and there are discussions regarding his form, he said: "I don't listen to anyone and nor do I care."

The southpaw, however, did add that he listens to his wife and provides 'extra care' jokingly when he was asked if he listens to his wife's criticism by India TV's Chairman and Editor-In-Chief, Rajat Sharma.

Dhawan tied the knot with Ayesha Mukherjee on 30th October 2012 and it has been seven years almost since the pair is together.

When asked about how they met? Dhawan said that the two met on Facebook and got to know each other from the social media platform. He also joked about how she speaks Punjabi and he talks in England when asked if it was difficult to communicate due to the language barrier.

The 33-year-old also performed the famous moustache twirl celebration for his fans.

Dhawan spoke at length on various subjects during the conversation. To watch the full show, tune in to Aap Ki Adalat on India TV at 10 PM on Saturday.