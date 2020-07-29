Domestic veteran Rajat Bhatia announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCIDOMESTIC Domestic stalwart Rajat Bhatia announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday.

India's domestic stalwart Rajat Bhatia has announced his retirement from all forms of the game. In a career which spanned 20 years, Bhatia made 112 First-class appearances, scoring 6.482 runs at an average of 49.10. He also took 137 wickets.

Bhatia, who was born in Delhi, began his career in domestic circuit in Tamil Nadu, where he spent two years before finally being picked by his home state. He represented Delhi for a majority of his domestic career and played a pivotal role in the side's Ranji Trophy-winning season in 2007, in which he scored 512 runs in seven matches.

Bhatia made his name in the Indian Premier League with his slow-medium pace which often deceived the batsmen throughout his career in the cash-rich tournament. The all-rounder was a handy pick for Gautam Gambhir at Kolkata Knight Riders, where he lifted the IPL title in 2012. In the title-winning season, he picked 13 wickets.

He played in all the seasons of the IPL till 2017, beginning his journey in the tournament with home franchise Delhi Daredevils, before moving to Kolkata in 2011. He eventually went on to play for Rajasthan Royals and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants. In 96 IPL appearances, he took 71 wickets.

Bhatia played in 119 List-A matches, scoring 3,038 runs at an average of 41.05. However, the all-rounder could never make it to the highest level as the coveted India cap remained a dream.

Following his departure from Delhi's domestic side in 2015, he appeared for Uttarakhand for four seasons.

