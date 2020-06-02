'Disturbing': Andre Russell voices anger over cop pointing rubber-bullet gun at child

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andre Russell has joined a list of athletes who have voiced their anger over the death of George Floyd in the US.

West Indies cricketer Andre Russell expressed his outrage over a picture from the ongoing 'Black Lives Matter' protest in the United States, where a policeman can be seen aiming a rubber-bullet gun on a young black girl.

The protests sparked in the US after the death of George Floyd. Floyd, who was a black man, died after a white police officer named Derek Chauvin held him down in a hand-cuffed state with a knee on Floyd's neck, even as the latter repeatedly said, "I can't breathe."

In the picture posted by Russell, a young girl is sitting on her father's shoulder as the policeman points a rubber-bullet gun at her. The picture was taken from the protest at Long Beach in California.

"Look at this s**t thats going on this is disturbing. Wonder whats going g on in this poor little girl mind #thisneedtostopnow #forf***ssake," wrote Russell as he shared the picture.

Athletes from around the world have been condemning George Floyd's death, asking for justice to be delivered to his family. Earlier, Chris Gayle also took to his official Instagram profile to show his support to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and urging his fellow Black people to support each other during difficult times.

"Black lives matter just like any other life. Black people matter, p***k all racist people, stop taking black people for fools, even our own black people wise the p***k up and stop bringing down your own! I have travelled the globe and experience racial remarks towards me because I am black, believe me, the list goes on.

"Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too. Even within teams as a black man, I get the end of the stick. Black and powerful. Black and proud," Gayle wrote in his Instagram story.

Other athletes like Michael Jordan, Lewis Hamilton, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Thuram have also registered their protest.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage