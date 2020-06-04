'Disgusted': Kevin Pietersen expresses outrage over Elephant death in Kerala

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/@KP24 Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen felt 'disgusted' with the incident.

Kevin Pietersen, who has been quite vocal on animal rights on his official social media profiles, took to his Instagram account to express outrage over the tragic death of an Elephant in Kerala. A female elephant chewed an explosive-filled pineapple, which led to her death.

"DISGUSTED with the images I've been sent from India overnight over the senseless brutality of this mummy elephant. Why would someone do this?!?! Just why?!?" Pietersen posted on Instagram with photos of the dastardly incident.

The incident took place in the Palakkad district of Kerala. The elephant died while standing in the river.

When the elephant started eating the pineapple, the crackers burst, seriously injuring her upper and lower jaw, as well as the tongue.

Many Indian cricketers have also registered their outrage over the brutal incident.

"I can't believe where humanity is headed. How could someone murder an innocent, harmless, beautiful creature like this in cold blood. This needs to be dealt with in the harshest possible manner. To make this world a better place we need compassion but we also need accountability for our actions," Rohit Sharma said in an Instagram post.

"This needs to stop," posted former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Instagram.

Indian captain Virat Kohli also took to Twitter to talk about the incident. ""Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let's treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts," Kohli said in a tweet from his Twitter handle.

