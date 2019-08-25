'Disappointed but doing lot of things right': KL Rahul optimistic despite failure to convert starts

Image Source : AP Indian opener KL Rahul made promising starts in both the innings of the first Test against West Indies but failed to prolong his time at the crease. However, he remains optimistic about his batting.

KL Rahul got on to promising starts in both the innings of the ongoing Test match against West Indies, but failed to extend his innings. Yesterday, Rahul was dismissed while attempting to paddle-sweep Roston Chase, and in the media-interaction, expressed his disappointment at not being able to ably execute the shot.

“(I am) Very disappointed but there are a lot of things I’m doing right. (I) Just need to keep my head down and so some patience,” said Rahul after the day.

“I just have to prolong the good things I’m doing till I get to 35-45. I’m batting well, I looked comfortable in both the innings and my head-space is very good. Happy about a lot of things,” said Rahul.

On his shot-selection, Rahul insisted that the paddle-sweep was premeditated but admitted that the spinner won the battle on the day.

“Sometimes, when you plan a sweep or a paddle-sweep, there is a certain percentage of premeditation. I had played the off-spinner for 5-6 overs and I knew the lines he was bowling.

“I was thinking about runs and since I hit him for a boundary before the (wicket-taking) ball, I knew he would try to bowl a better length which would be easy for me to paddle. Unfortunately, I didn’t execute the shot really well.

“Lot of things seem right when they come off. If they don’t, you can sit and dissect on a lot of things. Unfortunately, it’s a battle he won.”

The Indian opener also praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli, and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane who steered India’s innings after the early blows.

“Two quick wickets fell down and Mayank was out early. 80/3 doesn’t look that good on the scoreboard, so it was important that Ajinkya and Virat stitched a partnership.

“The spell from Roach was really good, and Windies put some pressure on us. They stayed patient and played the little spell out, and later the runs came on.

“We know they’re really good batsmen and are really skilled. Once they’re set, they will get a lot of runs and that’s what they did. Now at the end of the day, the scoreboard looks good. Hopefully, tomorrow they come out and continue for a longer time.”