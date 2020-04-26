Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @DK00019 Dinesh Karthik trolls Hardik Pandya over 'coffee', all-rounder claims it proved too expensive for him

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya hilariously took a dig on himself and claimed that once a coffee proved to be too expensive for him, so he now switched to green tea. Recently Hardik was having a conversation with Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik in an Instagram Live session.

Pandya was referring to the controversy he landed in due to his comments on the television show Koffee With Karan in early 2019.

During the chat, when Hardik asked fans to ask some questions Karthik asked them: "Ask decent questions, we don't want anything controversial as it's been a year since Hardik drank coffee."

To which Hardik replied: "I don't drink coffee, I drink green tea instead. I drank coffee only once and proved to be too expensive for me. I can bet that Starbucks would not have such an expensive coffee. Since then I stay away from coffee." He was accompanied by his brother and fellow all-rounder Krunal in the Live Instagram session

Hardik was invited alongside KL Rahul on a popular chat show hosted by Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar - Koffee with Karan. The episode was aired officially on January 6 and within hours was a much-talked-about event of the year. Hardik made some misogynistic and sexist comments which landed him in trouble.

Pandya has since got engaged with Serbian Natasa Stankovic last year. He last played for India in September 2019 and his return to the Indian team has been hampered by injuries and the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The flamboyant all-rounder was expected to represent Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League which has now been postponed after the Indian government extended the ongoing lockdown in the country to May 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hardik also said that he would be okay with the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played behind closed doors.

"It will be different. We are used to playing in front of them as the feeling of competition comes with the crowd," said Pandya in an Instagram live chat with Dinesh Karthik.

"I've played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that [IPL behind closed doors] happens, it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home," he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage