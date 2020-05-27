Image Source : GETTY IMAGES #DhoniRetires trends on Twitter, MS Dhoni fans get nostalgic

Speculations over former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement have been making the rounds since the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. MS Dhoni last played for India in the World Cup 2019 semifinal clash against New Zealand, where the Asian giants faced a heartbreaking defeat and were ousted from the tournament. After that Dhoni took a sabbatical from Indian cricket and did not make himself available for selection.

On Wednesday, #Dhoniretires started trending on the micro-blogging website Twitter, and fans from across the world were confused over the development. Soon, a sea of nostalgia and emotions gripped Dhoni's fans and they started posting photos and videos of the former captain on Twitter. Meanwhile, some people also shared memes on Dhoni.

However, there is no official statement from either Dhoni or BCCI on the matter and the trend has been considered as a 'hoax'.

Dhoni was all set to return to the cricket field in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings but coronavirus ruined his plans. Many in the cricket fraternity believe that it's the end of the road for the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman as far as his India career is concerned.

Recently, Dhoni's former CSK teammate and Australian legend Mathew Hayden gave his opinion on whether the wicketkeeper-batsman should retire or continue playing. (READ HERE)

"It's always very hard as a personal friend of MS to comment on his career. I think every champion, and I consider MS to be a champion, always know the enough time to put themselves out of the game and not feeling that forced feeling of getting towards the end of the career when the time is ticking," Hayden told IANS.

"I am sure he will make the best decision for himself as he has done throughout his whole career," he said.



Dhoni's good friend and CSK teammate Suresh Raina also said there is a lot of cricket left in him, during a Live Instagram session with Rohit Sharma. (READ HERE)

"I saw him and he was batting so well, he is fit. Only he knows what he is planning but as far as his skills go he was good. Now that the lockdown is here, I don't really know what his plans are. He has a lot of cricket in him and he was batting so well there," said Raina.

"If that is the case, he should play," said Rohit. "I hope he starts playing again."

"Yes but only he knows, whenever he becomes available people should ask him what his plans are," said Raina.

