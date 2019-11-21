Image Source : DDCA DDCA chief Rajat Sharma meets Delhi Lt Governor, apprises him of recent development in association

DDCA President Rajat Sharma on Thursday met Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal along with Govt nominated DDCA directors and apprised him of the recent developments in the association.

Rajat Sharma along with the DDCA directors also presented Baijal with a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs on behalf of DDCA to be given to the Delhi Police for its Martyr's Fund.

Rajat Sharma had resigned from his post on Saturday, citing his inability to continue amidst "various pulls and pressures". He was, however, reinstated by DDCA ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed on Sunday, besides fixing November 27 to formally hear the matter.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the matter, which included the circumstances in which Rajat Sharma had to resign, the details of order dated 17.11.2019 passed by DDCA Ombudsman, open defiance of the orders and authority of the Ombudsman by certain members.

DDCA's Govt nominated directors Rajan Tiwari, RP Singh also briefed Baijal about the conduct and activities of certain members of the Apex council and why they decided to write to Ombudsman to take back the resignation of Rajat Sharma.

The Lt Governor was also made aware of the Ombudsman hearing on November 27.