Image Source : @CRICKETGURU/TWITTER DDCA appoints Atul Wassan as chairman of senior selection committee

Former India fast bowler Atul Wassan was on Wednesday appointed as the chairman of the senior selection committee of the DDCA for the 2019-20 season.

The other two members of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) panel are Anil Bharadwaj and Vineet Jain.

The DDCA also formed a three-member junior selection committee which will be headed by Mayank Tehlan and has Chetan Sharma and Pradeep Chawla as members.

The junior selection committee will keep an eye on U-19, U-16 and U-14 age group boys.