Sunday, December 29, 2019
     
  5. DDCA AGM turns into a boxing fest, video shows exchange of blows between rival factions

New Delhi Published on: December 29, 2019 21:46 IST
A scene from the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of the
Image Source : TWITTER GRAB

A scene from the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA)

The Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) held on Sunday turned into an unruly affair with some of the office-bearers getting involved in an ugly fight on stage.

In a video that is doing the rounds on micro-blogging website Twitter, some office-bearers of the DDCA could be seen exchanging blows during the AGM. 

According to news agency PTI, it is being alleged that the AGM was "disrupted by supporters of general secretary Vinod Tihara after resolution 3, 4 and removal of Justice Badar was defeated by almost 75 percent" of the members.

"The supporters of Vinod Tihara also manhandled MLA Shri Om Prakash Sharma and the attendance register was also snatched," PTI reported quoting a source. 

According to sources, the meeting recorded almost 70 per cent of attendance. However, the attendance register was also snatched.

