Day-Night Test: Rohit Sharma's flying catch continues his tryst with Eden Gardens

Rohit Sharma pulls off a stunner to continue tryst with Eden Gardens

Rohit Sharma and Eden Gardens is a love story that is perhaps straight out of a Nicholas Sparks book because when the two meet, sparks fly. Rohit's birth might have been on the west coast in Mumbai but when it is Kolkata that brings the best out of him and on Friday, it was once again for everyone to see as he flew amidst the roaring pink backdrop, filled with cheers and love on day one of the Day-Night Test.

The 32-year-old, who was standing at second slip, flew to his right to take a sensational catch and end Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque's stay at the crease.

It was a good length ball around off, shaping away at the last moment around the corridor of uncertainty. Mominul looked to defend but got a thick outside edge. It went to the right of second slip and Rohit dived to his right and took a superb one-handed catch to send everyone into a frenzy at the Gardens.

This is not the first time, Rohit has pulled off something sensational in Kolkata. An IPL hundred, a century on Test debut and the highest-ever score in ODI cricket, Rohit has had it all in the City of Joy and on Friday, he just added another feather to his cap to inflict further pain on his opposition.

Bangladesh after deciding to bat first much like the first Test, lost early wickets as the Indian pacers swung the ball around for fun.