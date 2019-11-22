Day-Night Test: BCCI felicitates Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Image Source : AP Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina meets officials prior to the start of the second test match between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata, India, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday felicitated Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the end of first day's play of day-night test cricket played with pink ball at the Eden Gardens here.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly handed over mementoes to Hasina and Banerjee in the presence of sporting greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza and Mary Kom among others.

"We are thankful to the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for keeping our requests and flying all the way on this momentous occasion", Ganguly said.

The former India captain said, "We at BCCI hope to see that such exciting matches not just in Kolkata but all over the country".

Banerjee was seen wearing a pink-bordered white saree keeping in sync with the fervour of the game.