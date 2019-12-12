Day four of Ranji Trophy games in Assam and Tripura suspended due to curfew

Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
Hosts Assam were in the middle of their series-opener against Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) while Tripura were facing Jharkhand.

New Delhi Published on: December 12, 2019 10:55 IST
Day four proceedings of the Ranji Trophy games in Guwahati and Agartala were on Thursday suspended due to the curfew imposed in the region following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Hosts Assam were in the middle of their series-opener against Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) while Tripura were facing Jharkhand.

"We have been advised by the state association not to go ahead with the game. Players have been asked to remain in the hotel. The players' safety is paramount," BCCI GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim told PTI.

"Whether the game will be replayed or the points will be shared. We will take a call on that later," he added.

