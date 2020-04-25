'For me, the best cricketer is..': David Warner, Kane Williamson pick the best players in sport

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Australia's David Warner and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson talked about the best cricketers they ever saw in a live session on Instagram.

With the cricketing world coming to a standstill, the players are taking it to social media to interact with each other, as well as the fans. While some are organising Q&A sessions on Twitter, many are also conducting live sessions on Instagram.

In one such live session conducted by IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, the side's captain David Warner talked to Kane Williamson in a free-flowing chat. Williamson talked about his early days as a cricketer, and also talked about the guys he looked up to.

During the conversation, Warner asked Williamson about who he thinks is the best batsman in the world at the moment. The New Zealand captain insisted it was tough to name one, but said that South Africa's AB de Villiers and India's Virat Kohli are 'special'.

"It's very hard to pinpoint on one. Someone like AB -- I know he only plays franchise cricket now, but in terms of gifted players, he is right up there. And a top guy as well. He's one of the special players of our time. But (there are) so many quality players," Williamson said.

"Kohli, in all formats, has a real hunger to dominate. He is so good to watch and play against, and to learn as well. He has set the bar so high."

David Warner, meanwhile, named three players. "I would have you (Williamson), Smithy (Steve Smith) and Virat to bat for my life," said the Australian opener.

Warner then asked Williamson about the best cricketer he has ever seen play, while also giving his own choice on the question.

"For me, it would be Jacques Kallis," Warner said.

"He has one of the best batting records and he has taken 300 wickets and has over 200 catches as well. It's an incredible feat."

Williamson, meanwhile, mentioned a few names.

"It's pretty hard to say one name. Kumar Sangakkara would be one. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid.. goodness me, we can talk about it all night!" said the Kiwi captain.

"So many greats of the game. It's so difficult to say one name. I think if you look at guys who make it look quite easy.. yourself (Warner) and the players like AB. But Jacques Kallis really was (like) three players, wasn't he? Incredible."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage