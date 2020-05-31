Image Source : PTI David Warner has been after my life to make a TikTok video: Virat Kohli

With all cricketing activities on hold, players are trying different ways to get themselves busy and also to interact with fans at the same time. Australian southpaw David Warner is doing the thing quiet well with his funny TikTok videos. Warner has been posting the TikTok videos on his Instagram profile and getting a lot of attention from that.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed that Warner is convincing him hard to join TikTok during the lockdown. During a live Instagram session with Ravichandran Ashwin, Kohli was talked about several things from cricket to personal life. In the end stage of the session, Warner commented on that and Ashwin pointed it out to Kohli. (Also Read | I don't relate to fame and too much attention: Virat Kohli)

To which the Indian skipper replied: "He is busy making TikTok videos. He has been after my life, he has been asking me to do one," and they both started laughing.

Recently, Warner shared a TikTok video where he can be seen shaking legs on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's song, 'Bala'. The destructive opener made a special request to Kohli, after the latter commented on his video.

Virat Kohli posted a series of laughing emoji on Warner's video, to which the Australian opener replied, "You're next bro come on man a duet. Your wife will set you up an account." (READ HERE)

During the lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner has taken to popular social media platform TikTok like duck to water and his videos have earned him a massive fan following on Instagram, where he shares his TikTok videos.

Among many of his hilarious and cool videos where the fun-loving 33-year old is seen dancing, singing, shadow batting among other things, Warner's disappearing act picked up steam from the moment he uploaded it.

