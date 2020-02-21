Darren Sammy set to get Pakistan citizenship

Image Source : @PESHAWARZALMI/TWITTER Darren Sammy set to get Pakistan's citizenship, application forwarded to President by PSL team's owner

West Indies' twin T20 World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy has applied for Pakistan's citizenship. In the latest developments, his application of honorary citizenship has been forwarded to the president of the country.

Darren Sammy is currently in Pakistan to lead Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League's fifth season. Peshawar Zalmi's owner helped Sammy in the whole process and is hopeful that the Caribbean all-rounders application to get accepted soon.

“We have requested for the honorary citizenship of Pakistan for Daren Sammy. The application is currently at President’s table. I request the PCB chairman to put in a good word for Sammy, so it can be approved. Sammy’s voice notes were too emotional for Pakistan when PCB was trying to hold the PSL season 2 finale in Lahore,” Javed Afridi was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Sammy has always displayed his love and admiration for Pakistan as he has also been associated with PSL since it's inception. He was also one of the first international cricketers to gave his nod to play in Pakistan when the cricket resumed in the country.

“For me, love is in the heart. It is an action and a feeling. For me whether I have a passport or not, I think my contribution to this country is all from within. I don’t need a passport to associate myself with this country,” Sammy was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“It is not just me but all of the guys that have come here and showed there support, be it the World XI or other teams, have played a massive role in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.”