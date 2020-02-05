Darren Lehmann to undergo heart bypass surgery after suffering chest pain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Australian cricketer and coach Darren Lehmann will undergo heart bypass surgery after being admitted to hospital for chest pain.

Australia's former cricketer and coach Darren Lehmann will undergo a heart bypass surgery after he complained of chest pain and was admitted to hospital on Wednesday. Lehmann, who is also celebrating his 50th birthday today, was in Gold Coast to watch his son Jake lead the Cricket Australia XI against England Lions.

According to cricket.com.au, Lehmann is currently resting in hospital and will undergo bypass surgery in three days time.

"I would like to thank everyone in the Australian cricket family for their concern," Lehmann said to cricket.com.au.

"I am receiving the best of medical care and am confident I’ll be back on my feet soon."

Darren Lehmann represented the Australian team between 1998 to 2005, appearing in 27 Tests and 117 ODIs. He also coached the senior side from 2013 and 2018.

He returned to coaching earlier this summer with Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League.