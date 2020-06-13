Danish Kaneria prays for Shahid Afridi's speedy recovery after former skipper tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shahid Afridi with Danish Kaneria

Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria on Saturday prayed for compatriot Shahid Afridi's speedy recovery after the former Pakistan skipper tested positive for COVID-19.

Afridi, who played 27 Tests (1716 runs and 48 wickets), 398 ODIs (8064 runs and 395 wickets) and 99 T20Is (1416 runs and 98 wickets) in his 22-year-long illustrious career, became only the first high-profile cricketer to be infected with the deadly virus and second cricketer from Pakistan after Taufeeq Umar.

"I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," Afridi announced on Twitter.

Praying for his speedy recovery, Kaneria told indiatv.in, "My prayers are with Shahid Afridi and I pray that he recovers quickly."

Kaneria's comment came despite some serious allegations made by him aainst Afridi in the past.

Not just Kaneria, Afridi's news drew quick response from Pakistan Cricket Board's Twitter handle, and some of his former teammates including Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal.

"Get well soon. Praying for your swift recovery!" wrote PCB on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Hafeez said that the former Pakistan captain was a "fighter by nature" and was sure that he will "fight the virus and will defeat it soon".

Akmal also joined in praying for Afridi. "Prayers are for your long, healthy life. Get well soon," he tweeted.

