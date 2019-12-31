Dale Steyn hits back at Indian fan for mocking South Africa's win over England in 1st Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES South African pacer Dale Steyn gave a fitting reply to an Indian fan after the latter mocked South Africa's victory over England.

Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn has given a fitting reply to an Indian fan, who tried to mock South Africa's 107-run victory over England recently by terming it as a mere home win. The Proteas won the Centurion Test against England to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, following which Steyn congratulated his side for their fantastic win.

Steyn took to Twitter to congratulate skipper Faf du Plessis and newly-appointed coach Mark Boucher for the victory and said: "Well done to the Proteas! Mark and Faf seem to have put together a team that looks hungry, has fight, but above all look menacing with real intent towards their skill. All characteristics that I grew up with when I played under Smith and co. Gr8 to see the boys back! #proteas."

Well done to the Proteas!

Mark and Faf seem to have put together a team that looks hungry, has fight, but above all look menacing with real intent towards their skill.

All characteristics that I grew up with when I played under Smith and co.

Gr8 to see the boys back! #proteas — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 30, 2019

However, an Indian fan replied to Steyn's post saying the du Plessis-led side shouldn't be making a big deal as the win was in their own backyard.

Miffed over the comment, Steyn replied that logic should also be applied to Team India's wins at home and shouldn't be counted either.

"I guess India in India also doesn't count then either," said the fan to which Steyn replied: "I guess India in India also doesn't count then either... And just by the way, God has nothing to do with this. Idiot."

Playing at home! Chill out for god sakes.. — Siddharth Mishra (@Mirror_ur_self) December 30, 2019

I guess India in India also doesn’t count then either...

And just by the way, God has nothing to do with this. Idiot — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 30, 2019

With the win, hosts South Africa have also opened their World Test Championship (WTC) account and broken their five-match losing streak in Tests.