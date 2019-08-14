Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dale Steyn apologises to Virat Kohli and the people of India. Know why

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn apologised to Virat Kohli and the people of India on Tuesday following a Twitter banter with a user named Neil Manthorp.

Steyn expressed his frustration after being left out of South Africa's limited-overs side for their tour to India and tweeted that he was available for selection.

Steyn tweeted -- "I did... Obviously lost my number in the reshuffling of the coaching staff." to a tweet from Manthorp, which read: "Interesting 'footnote' at the end of CSA's squad announcement for T20Is and Tests vs India...'Chris Morris did not make himself available for selection.'"

To which Manthorp had a cheeky reply in the form of "The new selectors are obviously saving you for the 'big' games. (Who are the new selectors?)" and Steyn was quick to show his wit and apologise to his close mate Virat for India not being considered 'big' enough for him to play against.

"Apologies to Virat and a billion people for thinking they not," Steyn replied.

This started after Steyn, who recently retired from Test cricket, was not selected in the South Africa squad for the three T20Is against India, starting on September 15 at Dharamsala.

Steyn just recovered from an injury due to which he missed the World Cup. His participation in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore is believed to have aggravated the injury.

However, Steyn was not the only big name to miss out as Test and ODI captain Faf du Plessis was also left out of the side, which will be captained by Quinton de Kock.

T20I Squad: Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Rassie van der Dussen (VC), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.