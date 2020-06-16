CSK adopt wait-and-watch policy for IPL 2020, gives thumbs down to idea of tinkering the tournament format

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

It was only earlier last week when BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stated that the board is working on all possible options to stage the Indian Premier League. He further stated that BCCI is optimistic and will shortly decide on the future course of action on this. And Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have adopted the wait-and-watch policy for the 13th season of the league.

The franchise feels that IPL planning is too early given the pandemic showing no signs of improvement. Moreover, Tamil Nadu will go into another lockdown starting June 19 after the state shows a sudden rise in cases over the last few days.

“It is a good thing that the BCCI is showing interest to conduct the IPL. But it is too early to plan anything. A lot of clarity is needed on various matters before we start preparing," a source close to CSK told Times of India.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that IPL 2020 might witness a truncated version and few franchises have even given a nod to the idea. But CSK has given a thumbs down. "CSK will be okay whatever decision the BCCI takes but then they wouldn’t much tinkering of the format. They would want a full-fledged IPL," added the source.

One of the major concerns for BCCI will be the travel arrangements of overseas players given the nation is yet to open its international borders.

“If the tournament is held in the country, fans are unlikely to be allowed. So it doesn’t really make a difference then if you’re hosting the tournament overseas. The crucial aspect is the travelling arrangement of foreign players. BCCI needs to sort that out first.” the source added further.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage