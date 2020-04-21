Cried whole night, asked my coach 'why did I not get selected?': Virat Kohli recalls most helpless moment

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has earned many accolades in his illustrious career that has reached its peak following many ups and downs that he witnessed. From a chubby youngster debuting in 2008 to failure in 2014 England tour and eventully only rise and rise that has made him the highest scoring cricketer in ODIs and Tests among active players. And on Tuesday, he recalled his most helpless moment in his career.

"I felt nothing was working for me when I was not picked for the state team initially. I cried the whole night and asked my coach 'why did I not get selected'?" he responded whilst speaking in an online class organised by "Unacademy" along with his actor wife Anushka Sharma. The couple also spoke about the challenges the two faced en route to fame.

"The one positive out of this crisis that we as a society have become more compassionate. We are showing more gratitude to the frontline workers in this war, be it police personnel, doctors or nurses.

"I hope it stays this way even after we overcome this crisis," said Kohli with Sharma seated next to her.

Kohli said the pandemic has taught the world a very important lesson.

"Life is unpredictable. So, do what makes you happy and not get into comparisons all the time. People have a choice now how to come out of this phase. Life is going to be different after this," said the skipper.

