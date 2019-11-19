Cricketers from maiden India vs Bangladesh Test to attend Day-Night game at Eden Gardens

Image Source : AP File image of Sourav Ganguly

New BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday confirmed that all 22 players from the first-ever India-Bangladesh Test match will be attending the historic Day-Night Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 22. The match will the first of its kind not just for the Indian cricket team, but also for the Bangladesh cricket team. Ganguly also confirmed that former Indian skippers Mohammad Azharuddin, Chandu Borde, and Nari Contractor have also been invited for the match while Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh won't be able to come to Kolkata as they are both presently part of the ongoing T10 cricket league.

“I am just overseeing the transition process. This is a special match, dignitaries are coming. Former captains are coming. The Bangladesh team who played the first Test against India in 2000 are coming. They will be felicitated. Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand, everyone will be here. They will be felicitated,” Ganguly said in an interview with Red FM.

Ganguly also talked about the dew factor which is a major concern for the bowlers ahead of the Test match. He assured that the groundsmen are trying their best to reduce the effect of dew. “Like how it’s done in One-Day cricket. In ODIs, the match goes on till later in the evening. T20I cricket starts at 8 PM and this (Test) will end by 8 PM,” Ganguly said.

Few other arrangements have also been done for the historic day. Ganguly added that the stadium and the scoreboard will be lit with pink lights. Along with it, even the prominent buildings in the city will be lit in the same manner.

Besides sports fraternity, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have also been invited to the venue.