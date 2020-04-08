Cricket South Africa to include fitness clauses in player contracts: Mark Boucher

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE File image of Mark Boucher

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher on Wednesday said Cricket South Africa (CSA) will pencil in fitness clauses into player contracts in the future so that a minimum standard is maintained for selection.

"Guys need to keep up their fitness because we will be inserting new fitness clauses in contracts," Boucher confirmed via an audio statement released by CSA.

"In the recent past we have seen that players who are not fit enough don't get selected. They are professionals and they need to do what they have to do."

South Africa were in India for a three-match ODI series which got cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Boucher feels that, so far, their plans have not been hampered to a great degree by the lockdown.

"The plan was always to give the guys some time off to spend with the family. It also gives them the chance to get over a few niggles.

"The first two or three weeks is always key, to refresh physically and mentally. We have put in some programmes around the house for the guys to keep them fit and strong.

"They need to keep their discipline. There will be testing after the lockdown period."

South Africa's next tour is scheduled to be a limited overs one to Sri Lanka in June.