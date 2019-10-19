India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Live Streaming: Watch IND vs SA live cricket match online on Hotstar

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Live Streaming: With the series already in their kitty, Team India will aim to go for the kill and clean sweep the three-Test rubber when they face a demoralised South African team in the final match beginning Saturday at the JSCA Stadium. The hosts dominated the first two matches in all the three aspects of the game and dented the confidence of the Proteas severely. They won the first Test by 203 runs in Vizag and went on to better their performance in the next game, registering a comprehensive victory by an innings and 137 runs in Pune. However, the visitors can hardly expect any respite in Ranchi as Virat Kohli's men would like to earn another 40 points and extend their lead in the World Test Championship. Here are the details of When and Where to watch India vs South Africa live third Test match online on Hotstar and TV telecast on Star Sports Network. (LIVE MATCH SCORECARD)

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming on Hotstar

When is India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 will be played on October 19 (Saturday).

Where is India vs South Africa 2nd Test being played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 is being played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Online?

You can watch the India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3.

What are the squads for India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

India: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Nadeem

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Vernon Philander, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje.