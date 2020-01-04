Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cricket fraternity wishes Irfan Pathan a happy retirement

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday via a video on Twitter to bring an end to a promising career. Pathan, who played his last international match for India back in 2012, brought the curtains down on his injury-laden career from all forms of cricket.

Pathan, who was a part of India's maiden World T20 win as well as the 2013 Champions Trophy triumph, last played a competitive game in February 2019 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy for Jammu and Kashmir.

The southpaw made his India debut against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in 2003 and was touted to have a bright future until too much focus on his batting courtesy of Greg Chappell made him lose way and eventually a spot in the Indian team.

The 35-year-old featured in 29 Tests (1105 runs and 100 wickets), 120 ODIs (1544 runs and 173 wickets) and 24 T20 Internationals (172 runs and 28 wickets) for India. Pathan was also the first-ever Indian pacer and second-ever bowler to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket. He claimed the wicket of Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yusuf during the Karachi Test in 2006.

The cricket fraternity took to Twitter and wished him well and a happy retirement following Irfan's retirement.

Wish you great 2nd inn my brother @IrfanPathan what a champion bowler and a fighter on the field.. god bless you brother.. lots of love #irfanpathan #irfanretired pic.twitter.com/h3vQ8Ttd4w — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 4, 2020

So many match winning spells, numerous match winning innings, one of the best all arounders I have played with. You are a true champion @IrfanPathan my friend. Good luck for your second innings. Cheers #irfanpathan pic.twitter.com/J5GyGhhQ6g — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 4, 2020

Congratulations on an excellent career @IrfanPathan . Man of the Match in the T20 World Cup finals and some outstanding performances over the years. Wishing you some amazing time at commentary, photography and a lot more. Stay Blessed ! pic.twitter.com/aFv1lHiYxR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 4, 2020