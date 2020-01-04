Saturday, January 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Cricket fraternity wishes Irfan Pathan a happy retirement

Cricket fraternity wishes Irfan Pathan a happy retirement

Irfan Pathan made his debut for India in 2003 and went on to play a total of 173 international games for India and picked up 301 wickets across all the formats.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2020 18:40 IST
Irfan Pathan
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Cricket fraternity wishes Irfan Pathan a happy retirement

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday via a video on Twitter to bring an end to a promising career. Pathan, who played his last international match for India back in 2012, brought the curtains down on his injury-laden career from all forms of cricket.

Pathan, who was a part of India's maiden World T20 win as well as the 2013 Champions Trophy triumph, last played a competitive game in February 2019 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy for Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Stories

The southpaw made his India debut against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in 2003 and was touted to have a bright future until too much focus on his batting courtesy of Greg Chappell made him lose way and eventually a spot in the Indian team.

The 35-year-old featured in 29 Tests (1105 runs and 100 wickets), 120 ODIs (1544 runs and 173 wickets) and 24 T20 Internationals (172 runs and 28 wickets) for India. Pathan was also the first-ever Indian pacer and second-ever bowler to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket. He claimed the wicket of Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yusuf during the Karachi Test in 2006.

The cricket fraternity took to Twitter and wished him well and a happy retirement following Irfan's retirement.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News