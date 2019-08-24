Cricket fraternity mourns the passing away of former finance minister Arun Jaitley

Image Source : TWITTER File photo of Arun Jaitley

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and former finance minister Arun Jaitley died on Saturday at the age of 66 and it was a day of mourning among the cricket fraternity.

Jaitley, who was on life support, died at AIIMS at 12.07 PM, according to a statement released by the hospital.

Former India and Delhi cricketers Aakash Chopra and Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to express his disappointment and others soon followed suit.

"Deeply saddened to hear that Mr. Arun Jaitley is no more. A scholar...a cricket lover. Always helpful. Would remember the names of the kids doing well at U-19 level too. World will be poorer in your absence, sir. #riparunjaitley," Chopra tweeted.

"Pained at the passing away of #ArunJaitley ji. Apart from having served greatly in public life , he played a huge role in many players from Delhi getting an opportunity to represent India. There was a time when not many players from Delhi got a chance at the highest level," tweeted the former India opener.

"But under his leadership at the DDCA, many players including me got a chance to represent India. He listened to needs of the players & was a problem solver. Personally shared a very beautiful relationship with him. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones. Om Shanti," he added.

Gautam Gambhir, a member of parliament himself, also expressed his grief at the bereavement of Jaitley.



"A father teaches u to speak but a father figure teaches u to talk. A father teaches u to walk but a father figure teaches u to march on. A father gives u a name but a father figure gives u an identity. A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir," Gambhir posted on twitter.





Mohammad Kaif, meanwhile, wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of #ArunJaitley ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

"Saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted VVS Laxman. Shikhar Dhawan also expressed his condolences to the family.Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, because of his ill-health and was admitted to AIIMS for treatment in May this year.

He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April last year, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

(With inputs from PTI)