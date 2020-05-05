Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cricket behind closed door will be strange but it's also game's purest form: Jos Buttler

England batsman Jos Buttler says cricket's possible return behind closed doors in the post-COVID-19 world will be "strange" but it will also take the game back to its "most purest form" when no one watched the players compete.

With the coronavirus outbreak forcing a cricket shutdown across the world, there is speculation that the sport might initially return without fans.

"An interesting thought about when cricket returns, if it comes behind closed doors and there is no fans and stuffs, I know that will be really strange for professional cricketers but in a funny sort of way it will take you back to what it was like when you first started," Buttler said in an interview to Lancashire Cricket.

"There is no one watching you and you are playing because you love the game. I know it will be different because you have experienced the other side of it but that is the most purest form of cricket, isn't it?."

The global health crisis has forced England and Wales Cricket Board to suspend all professional sport till July 1 in the country and also put in doubt the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Buttler said he is hoping for some form of cricket to return this year.

"...one thing that sports does is it brings people together, give people hope. So hope there can be some form of cricket whether it is behind closed doors, or we play the Blasts, just a little bit of something, it would be great to see the boys on field again even if it is for TV, and get that enjoyment from sport again," he said.

"But sports is not on the top of tree with how things going on. But fingers crossed, things can turn in the positive way as quickly as they went the other way."

Earlier, Buttler raised 65,100 pounds to support the fight against coronavirus pandemic by auctioning his 2019 World Cup final shirt. Buttler auctioned the shirt to raise money for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity in London.

