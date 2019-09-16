Cricket Association of Bengal suspends cricketer, academy for age fraud

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Picture used for representational purposes

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Sunday handed a two-year ban on Under-13 cricketer Nitesh Chowdhury while Abdul Masood Cricket Academy was suspended for one year for age fraud.

The age fraud incident came to light during the knockout stage of their sub-junior U-13 tournament.

The CAB handed out the sanctions in a meeting chaired by vice-president Samar Paul.

"The ban will be in effect from Saturday. CAB reiterate zero-tolerance policy for age fraud. With this strict action against age fraud, CAB stood by their promise to maintain the integrity of the sport in the state and will continue to do so in future," the CAB said in a statement.