Cricket Association of Bengal's differently-abled committee members join fight against coronavirus

Image Source : TWITTER/CAB The CAB's differently-abled committee members contributed to the West Bengal State Relief Fund to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

All the three members of the differently-abled committee of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) contributed to the West Bengal State Relief Fund to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Differently abled committee chairman, Gour Mohan Goswami along with committee members Chinmoy Mondal and Utpal Majumdar contributed Rs 1,000 each to the Relief Fund set up by the State Government.

Howrah Sporting Club came forward and requested the association to pay to the State Relief Fund Ra. 25,000 while Uttar Dinajpur District Sports Association requested CAB to initiate donation of Rs. 10,000 on their behalf and adjust the same in due course with the subsidies that would fall due.

Grounds Committee Chairman, Madan Ghosh personally contributed Rs 2,500.

In the meanwhile, BCCI umpire Indranil Chakravarti donated Rs 30,000 and another umpire of repute, Krishnendu Pal contributed Rs. 5,000 directly.

Earlier in the week, umpires of CAB came forward to lend their helping hand to the West Bengal State Relief Fund set up for corona aid.

The CAB had earlier announced that it would donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the state administration with president Avishek Dalmiya shelling Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket.

CAB office bearers -- secretary Snehashis Ganguly, vice-president Naresh Ojha and joint secretary Debabrata Das -- have also come forward to contribute to the cause by donating Rs 1 lakh each.

Treasurer Debasish Ganguly's club South Suburban also showed its intent to donate. Veteran Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee also requested CAB to donate his one month's salary to West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund.