COVID-19 vaccine can bring cricket back to normal in 'six-to-seven months': Sourav Ganguly

Image Source : AP BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that the world cricket bodies are working relentlessly to bring the sport back on track amid the COVID-19 crisis.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that the cricket can get to normal in 6-7 months if vaccine for coronavirus is made. The cricket action is currently at standstill due to the pandemic.

The former Indian captain said that both, the BCCI and the ICC are working relentlessly towards bringing the sport back on track amid the crisis.

"It is something which caught the world in sheer shock," said Ganguly in an online lecture on Unacademy app.

"We did not have any vaccines to take care of it, but I think over a 6-7 month period once the vaccine comes up everything will be normal. We have this tremendous resistance in ourselves and I think cricket will be back to normal.

"Yes, there will be some changes in the schedules but I think world cricket -- BCCI, the ICC -- are all hell bent to get cricket back to normal."

Ganguly said that while there will be different tests for players and staff to go through, it shouldn't come in the way of the sport. (ALSO READ: Was waiting for such a moment: Karthik on Nidahas trophy final)

"For the players there will be different tests and medical examinations but I don't see it coming in the way of the sport moving forward. When the vaccine comes out it will be part of normal life, just like falling sick you take that medicine and you will get better," he said.

There have been a series of guidelines already laid out by the ICC, named the 'Back To Cricket guidelines', which provide a number of recommendations for the cricket boards to follow to smoothen the resumption of the sport in their respective countries.

While England are mulling plans to host West Indies in July and potentially Pakistan after, Australia announced their schedule for the summer season and it included the four-Test series against India.

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage